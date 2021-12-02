TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

