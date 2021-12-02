Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.18

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.18 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

