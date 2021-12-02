The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 746,714 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

