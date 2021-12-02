The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

In other news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 55,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

