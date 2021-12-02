The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

SRV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

