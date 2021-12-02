The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

