The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Shares of DSGX opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

