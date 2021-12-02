The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 107.1% in November

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

