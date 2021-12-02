The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 160,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,419. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $890.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.