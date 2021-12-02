The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.05) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.64).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

