The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Lessened by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

