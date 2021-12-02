The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 196,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 74,063 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 132,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,809,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

