The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $405.88. 15,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $423.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

