The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,754. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

