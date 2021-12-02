The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 518.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,924,000 after buying an additional 263,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

