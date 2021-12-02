Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

