Thomas J. Leonard Sells 30,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 153,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

