Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).
About Thor Explorations
