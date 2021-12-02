Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

