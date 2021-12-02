Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 21,248 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NIKE were worth $37,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,077,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

