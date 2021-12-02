Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $35,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

