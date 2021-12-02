Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.88 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

