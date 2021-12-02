Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 30,650 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $34,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $61,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $134.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

