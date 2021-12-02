Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 39,258 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

