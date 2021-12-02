Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 59,643 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of CL opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

