Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

TWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE TWM remained flat at $C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

