Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Tiga Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

