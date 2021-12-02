Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $11.16. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

