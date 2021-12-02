Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,009. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.