Timothy J. Wolfe Buys 5,000 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

