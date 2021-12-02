Tony Pearson Sells 572,109 Shares of Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) Stock

Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) insider Tony Pearson sold 572,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$40,047.63 ($28,605.45).

Tony Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cellnet Group alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Tony Pearson sold 1,400,000 shares of Cellnet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$82,600.00 ($59,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

Cellnet Group Limited engages in the distribution, warehousing, and logistics businesses primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company sources and distributes brands of lifestyle technology products, including mobile phones, gaming, tablets, and notebooks/hybrid accessories through retail and business channels; and fulfillment services to the mobile telecommunications and retail industries.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.