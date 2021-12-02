TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.