Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Up 0.3%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

Toto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.