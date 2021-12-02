TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Buys $182,400.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NRDY stock remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Thursday. 2,308,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

