Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Cut by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

TSCO stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

