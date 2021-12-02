Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TACA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.