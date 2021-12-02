Trias Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Trias

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

