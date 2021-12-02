Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 55,152 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.01. The firm has a market cap of £210.32 million and a P/E ratio of 30.30.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

