Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 30,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$34.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

