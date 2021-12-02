TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in TriMas by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

