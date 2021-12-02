TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.74 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. TrueFi has a market cap of $235.74 million and $14.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00237158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00086297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

