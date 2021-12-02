Truist Securiti Comments on Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

