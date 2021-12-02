TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 335,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

