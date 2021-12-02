TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.99 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $192.96 million and $4.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00237979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 96,925,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.