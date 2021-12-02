TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TuanChe stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.09. TuanChe has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TuanChe worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

