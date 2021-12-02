Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.26

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 35559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

