Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 4,407 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
H Lynn Moore, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00.
Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.87 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.59.
Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
