Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 4,407 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H Lynn Moore, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.87 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

