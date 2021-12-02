Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.39

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 1141007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

