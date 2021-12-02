Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $413.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $13.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,970. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $362.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

