UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $387.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

