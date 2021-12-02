UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 266,600 Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.11% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

UP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on UP. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

